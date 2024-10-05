Luchanko, ‘a bright player,' poised for Flyers' lineup at 18 years old

Turns out Matvei Michkov won't be the only teenager on the Flyers' season-opening roster.

Unless the team's decision-makers pull a last-minute audible, all indications point to Jett Luchanko playing for the Flyers on opening night Oct. 11.

The club announced 14 cuts Friday, trimming its roster to the max of 23 players. Luchanko, a center who just celebrated his 18th birthday in August, was not among the subtractions. The Flyers have to submit their roster to the league by Monday at 5 p.m. ET. And this current one sure looks like the season-opening version.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After all, Luchanko has skated on the Flyers' third line in important, system-focused practices the last two days. The preseason is over. What would make the Flyers change their mind now when the team is off the ice over the weekend?

"I think he has a maturity about him," head coach John Tortorella said Friday before the Flyers released their roster moves. "We know he's 18, just turned it. But he carries himself in a different way. A bright player, a good 200-foot player, understands that already, you can see.

"No final decisions have been made, we just keep on having discussions on it. I think he deserves where he's at, especially at the position center. The speed he brings you through the middle of the ice is pretty intriguing."

The Flyers drafted Luchanko at 13th overall this summer out of the OHL. He's a speed-driven center with an all-situation makeup. His offensive production dried up in his last three preseason games, but Tortorella appreciated his work ethic and smarts away from the puck. And Luchanko plays a premium position, an area the Flyers have needed help.

"For how young he is, he's really responsible in the D-zone," Joel Farabee said Thursday. "I think it helps with how good he skates, he can be in a good, supportive position. Personally, I think there has been probably three or four times, whether it's a preseason game or camp, where I've told him something, a read to make in the D-zone, and the next time it has happened, he has made that read."

The Flyers can give Luchanko a nine-game audition without burning the first-year of his entry-level contract. At that point, they can decide if it's best for him to stick with the big club or head back to his junior club Guelph. He'd also be a favorite to play for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"He has a lot to work on, as an 18-year-old kid will have," Tortorella said. "Where it all falls, I don't know. But I think he deserves to be with us right now."

And they'll keep a close eye on him.

"Still a little worried as we talk about Luch and how much we give him, what happens when the real stuff happens," Tortorella said. "We've got to find all this out as we start our season.

"We're not going to force-feed a young player because he plays a position that I think we need help at, that we need to develop."

Luchanko edged out Olle Lycksell, who put up two goals, two assists and 13 shots in five exhibition games. The 25-year-old Swede played 18 games for the Flyers last season and had 38 points in 39 games for AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If Lycksell and Anthony Richard clear waivers Saturday, they'll report to the Phantoms.

"He has had a good camp, has had a really good camp," Tortorella said of Lycksell. "Each time he was called up last year, he seemed to be more and more comfortable. Scores down there. Can he score at this level? Does things down there. Can he do them at this level? I don't know. But he just keeps banging away."

With the lineup the last two days in practice, Noah Cates and Nicolas Deslauriers have been the extras up front. The 25-year-old Cates is one of the Flyers' best defensive forwards who can play down the middle or on the wing. But Tortorella and Cates may think he's most effective at center.

"I'm trying to play the same way, but I kind of prefer center," Cates said Friday. "Being in the middle of the ice, keep my speed a little bit more, staying above guys, better angles. But either way, I just want to play the same way and play hard."

The Flyers want to unlock more offense from Cates, have him take more calculated risks as a playmaker. To no surprise, he's approaching the battle for a lineup spot with the right attitude.

"Great depth here in this organization," Cates said. "It's the best league in the world, so you wouldn't want it any other way. It's probably just going to push me to be even better. I think that's kind of what has happened here. I've just got to be better every day, practice hard and work hard everywhere."

Here were the Flyers' line combinations over the last two days:

Matvei Michkov-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett-Morgan Frost-Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee-Jett Luchanko-Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton-Ryan Poehling-Garnet Hathaway

And below are the Flyers' projected defensive pairs, with Erik Johnson as the extra. Nick Seeler missed a second straight practice Friday after skating shortly beforehand to test out his injury. The defenseman has dealt with some numbness and effects from taking a puck to his leg Tuesday night. Tortorella said the injury isn't real serious and Seeler is considered day to day.

Cam York-Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler-Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula-Rasmus Ristolainen

Here is the Flyers' current roster:

Forwards (14)

Bobby Brink, No. 10

Travis Konecny, No. 11

Sean Couturier, No. 14

Jett Luchanko, No. 17

Garnet Hathaway, No. 19

Scott Laughton, No. 21

Ryan Poehling, No. 25

Noah Cates, No. 27

Matvei Michkov, No. 39

Nicolas Deslauriers, No. 44

Morgan Frost, No. 48

Tyson Foerster, No. 71

Owen Tippett, No. 74

Joel Farabee, No. 86

Defensemen (7)

Egor Zamula, No. 5

Travis Sanheim, No. 6

Cam York, No. 8

Jamie Drysdale, No. 9

Nick Seeler, No. 24

Rasmus Ristolainen, No. 55

Erik Johnson, No. 77

Goalies (2)

Samuel Ersson, No. 33

Ivan Fedotov, No. 82

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube