Farabee says ‘sky's the limit' for Michkov, ‘can't wait' for Flyers fans to see him

Joel Farabee has been in Philadelphia since early June, spending the majority of his summer around Flyers Training Center.

That means he has seen Matvei Michkov up close on the ice as much as anyone else. The 19-year-old top prospect arrived to the Flyers from Russia a month and a half ago. Farabee is among those who have skated with him about three or four times a week since his arrival.

What's the scouting report?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You can see the skill and the way he sees the ice is pretty remarkable," Farabee said Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But honestly, it's hard to tell before you get into live action. I think as we go through training camp and get into the preseason games, you'll have a better understanding. Our summer skates are mostly working on skills and things like that, so it's hard to tell his complete game. But we're really excited for him. I've seen the clips of him playing in Russia last year, so if he can bring that skill over here, I think it's going to be awesome for him."

More: Flyers have challenged Farabee — and he wants that

Michkov is a dynamic winger fueled by a unique skill set. One expert considered him the second-best player in the 2023 NHL draft, behind only No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. For various reasons, Michkov slid to the Flyers at seventh overall. He's now in Philadelphia two years earlier than anticipated and fans are justifiably excited.

But as Farabee noted, it's impossible to simulate game action in the summer. The battle drills in training camp and playing against other teams in the preseason this month will provide a real setting for Michkov to test his strengths.

The Flyers are going to be patient with a teenager jumping from the KHL, Russia's top pro league, to the NHL, the best league in the world. They believe having him arrive in July should only help him in this September ramp-up phase.

"It's really nice just having him at the rink every day, him getting to see what it takes to be an NHL player," Farabee said. "I'm assuming it's pretty overwhelming for him with the language barrier and things like that, but I think the Flyers' organization has done an awesome job at getting him settled.

"I think his mom and his brother are over here now. You can see him at the rink now, he's starting to really feel more comfortable. I think with most of our team in Philly now, he's getting to meet everybody. I think for him, the sky's the limit. He's a really good player on the ice and I can't wait for the fans to see him live and see what he can do."

More on Michkov

• Why Michkov playing on Couturier's line would make sense for multiple Flyers

• Flyers confident that locker room will facilitate Michkov's transition

• Michkov throws out first pitch at Phillies vs. Yankees game

• From plane to press conference, Michkov shows more than just talent

• Michkov has landed — Flyers' top prospect arrives (in a Phillies hat)

• IGot you — Johnson helping Michkov prepare for transition to Flyers

• Briere: Tortorella will coach Michkov 'just like he does everybody else'

• Flyers surrounding Michkov with help just as important as his arrival

• How Flyers prospect Michkov's rise was evident in 'a title fight'

• What makes Flyers prospect Michkov a 'spotlight player'

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube