Recchi to be inducted into Flyers Hall of Fame

No Flyer has scored more points in a single season than Mark Recchi.

On Jan. 27, that feat, along with his impressive Flyers résumé, will be enshrined by the franchise. Prior to its Saturday afternoon game against the Bruins, the organization will induct Recchi into the Flyers Hall of Fame.

It’s a fitting opponent for his induction. Recchi finished his career in Boston, where he earned his third and final Stanley Cup ring. His three Cups were won elsewhere, but Recchi played more games for the Flyers (602) than he did for any other team over his 1,652-game career.

The winger holds the club's single-season record for points at 123, is sixth in franchise history with 395 assists and scored 1.04 points per game wearing a Flyers sweater, just behind Bob Clarke's 1.06. Eric Lindros leads the way in that category at 1.36.

“As a teammate of Mark’s, I can ensure that no one deserves this exclusive honor more than him,” Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement released by the team Thursday. “January 27 will be an outstanding day for our franchise and for Mark and his family as we celebrate all his Flyers accomplishments.”

Recchi, a Hockey Hall of Famer and now 55 years old, had two separate stints with the organization. He played for the Flyers from 1992 to 1995 and then 1999 to 2004. Recchi and Clarke are the only two players in franchise history to put up 100-plus points in multiple seasons.

Recchi might not have the Flyers playoff profile of others (players such as Mike Richards, Scott Hartnell, Pelle Eklund and Bob Dailey have more postseason points with the franchise), but his ageless game and overall body of work absolutely warranted a call to the Flyers’ Hall.

In 2021, Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet became the franchise’s most recent inductees.

“The Flyers Hall of Fame began with Ed Snider and our Flyers Alumni and has become so enriched to our organization that I am thrilled to see it grow with the induction of Mark Recchi,” Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers, said in a statement released by the team. “Mark’s 10 seasons with the Flyers were very special to our franchise and to the Flyers community as he was a part of so many iconic historic moments. We are all looking forward to January 27 when we can solidify Mark in our proud history.”

