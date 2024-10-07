Michkov, Luchanko highlight Flyers' 2024-25 season-opening roster

The Flyers announced their 2024-25 season-opening roster Monday and it featured the names that were expected after last Friday's cuts.

Jett Luchanko officially made the roster as an 18-year-old. If the speedy center makes his NHL debut in the team's opener — and all indications are that he will — he'll be the youngest player in franchise history to do so.

"I think he has a maturity about him," head coach John Tortorella said last Friday. "We know he's 18, just turned it. But he carries himself in a different way. A bright player, a good 200-foot player, understands that already, you can see."

Matvei Michkov, the Flyers' touted 19-year-old winger, will also be making his anticipated NHL debut. He had an excellent preseason, putting up three goals and four assists in four games.

The Flyers open the regular season Friday on the road against the Canucks (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Here is the Flyers' season-opening roster:

Forwards (14)

Bobby Brink, No. 10

Travis Konecny, No. 11

Sean Couturier, No. 14

Jett Luchanko, No. 17

Garnet Hathaway, No. 19

Scott Laughton, No. 21

Ryan Poehling, No. 25

Noah Cates, No. 27

Matvei Michkov, No. 39

Nicolas Deslauriers, No. 44

Morgan Frost, No. 48

Tyson Foerster, No. 71

Owen Tippett, No. 74

Joel Farabee, No. 86

Defensemen (7)

Egor Zamula, No. 5

Travis Sanheim, No. 6

Cam York, No. 8

Jamie Drysdale, No. 9

Nick Seeler, No. 24

Rasmus Ristolainen, No. 55

Erik Johnson, No. 77

Goalies (2)

Samuel Ersson, No. 33

Ivan Fedotov, No. 82