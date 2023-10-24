NHL changes course, will allow players to support social causes with stick tape

Scott Laughton and other NHLers won't have to worry about facing any punitive action for sporting Pride-themed tape on their sticks.

On Tuesday, the NHL announced that "after consultation with the NHL players' association and the NHL player inclusion coalition, players will now have the option to voluntarily represent social causes with their stick tape throughout the season."

In June, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the league would no longer permit teams to wear specialty jerseys during warmups. The decision came as a result of controversy stemming from last season, when some NHL players, including former Flyer Ivan Provorov, chose to not wear their team's Pride Night-themed warmup jersey.

Earlier this month, the NHL sent a memo to all teams clarifying what would and would not be permitted on nights in which clubs highlight groups or causes.

Per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press:

The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation celebrations. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice.

Scott Laughton, a player ambassador for the Flyers' Pride efforts, was disappointed by the league's decision.

"Do a ton of work with that community throughout the year," the Flyers' alternate captain said Oct. 11. "Have guests at the games throughout the year. It's a tough situation and I think it got probably a little too political last year with everything when you're just trying make it easy on people to come to games and feel welcomed."

The Flyers will hold their annual Pride Night, which supports the LGBTQ+ community, on Jan. 10 when the team hosts the Canadiens.

"You'll probably see me with the Pride tape on that night," Laughton said before the NHL reversed its decision. "I didn't read really what it said, if it's a ban or something, but I'll probably have it on. ... If I have to buy it myself, I will.

"It just got too political last year with everything, it went too far. And then everyone wants to start talking about it. That's not really the point of it. It's to make people feel welcomed at the rink. If you have a closeted gay player in the room and you do some of this stuff, I wonder where it goes from there."

Scott Laughton gives a fan one of his sticks with the pride tape. Cool gesture. pic.twitter.com/pRW8hITeUH — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 21, 2022

