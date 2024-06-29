Trending
Flyers wrap up 2024 NHL draft by taking 6-foot-4 D-man in seventh round

Moline is from Las Vegas, where the 2024 NHL draft was held

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers wrapped up their 2024 NHL draft class with Austin Moline, a defenseman they grabbed in the seventh round.

The righty shot had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 57 games this season for Shattuck St. Mary's at the under-18 prep level.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Moline is from Las Vegas, where the draft was held.

Austin Moline
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

