Flyers wrap up 2024 NHL draft by taking 6-foot-4 D-man in seventh round

The Flyers wrapped up their 2024 NHL draft class with Austin Moline, a defenseman they grabbed in the seventh round.

The righty shot had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 57 games this season for Shattuck St. Mary's at the under-18 prep level.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Moline is from Las Vegas, where the draft was held. He was the 181st-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Moline is going to play for the Brooks Bandits next season in the BCHL, a junior A league and solid stepping-stone for college-bound players. The 18-year-old is committed to Northern Michigan.

He was one of two defensemen the Flyers selected in the draft. They took another 6-foot-4, righty shot in Spencer Gill during the second round.

