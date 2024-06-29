Trending
Flyers Draft

Flyers wrap up 2024 NHL draft by taking 6-foot-4 D-man in seventh round

Moline is from Las Vegas, where the 2024 NHL draft was held

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers wrapped up their 2024 NHL draft class with Austin Moline, a defenseman they grabbed in the seventh round.

The righty shot had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 57 games this season for Shattuck St. Mary's at the under-18 prep level.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Moline is from Las Vegas, where the draft was held. He was the 181st-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Moline is going to play for the Brooks Bandits next season in the BCHL, a junior A league and solid stepping-stone for college-bound players. The 18-year-old is committed to Northern Michigan.

He was one of two defensemen the Flyers selected in the draft. They took another 6-foot-4, righty shot in Spencer Gill during the second round.

Austin Moline
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Draft Jun 28

Flyers trade back one spot, take Jett Luchanko with No. 13 pick in 2024 NHL draft

Flyers Draft 23 hours ago

After trade with Oilers, Flyers could have three 2025 first-round picks

This article tagged under:

Flyers Draft
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us