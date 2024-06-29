Flyers pick 6-foot-4 Swedish center in second round of 2024 NHL draft

To lead off their Day 2 work at the 2024 NHL draft Saturday, the Flyers selected Jack Berglund, a 6-foot-4 Swedish center.

The Flyers had the 51st overall pick as compensation for not signing 2018 first-round selection Jay O'Brien.

Berglund, a 210-pounder who can play on the wing, as well, had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) over 41 games this season for Farjestad BK in Sweden's top junior league.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship a month and a half ago, Berglund had five points (two, three assists) in seven games for a Sweden team that won bronze.

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube