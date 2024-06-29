Flyers pick 6-foot-4 Swedish center in second round of 2024 NHL draft

To lead off their Day 2 work at the 2024 NHL draft Saturday, the Flyers selected Jack Berglund, a 6-foot-4 Swedish center.

The Flyers had the 51st overall pick as compensation for not signing 2018 first-round selection Jay O'Brien.

Berglund, a 210-pounder who can play on the wing, as well, had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) over 41 games this season for Farjestad BK in Sweden's top junior league.

At the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship a month and a half ago, Berglund had five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games for a Sweden team that won bronze.

He got a taste of the SHL, Sweden's top pro league, scoring a goal over eight games.

Berglund was the 28th-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting, jumping 10 spots from his midterm mark. TSN's Craig Button considered him the 55th-best player in the draft, while TSN's Bob McKenzie had him at No. 64. EliteProspects.com pegged Berglund down at No. 131.

He was the 14th center taken in the draft. The Flyers went into the draft badly needing centers and took three of them through their first four picks. Jett Luchanko was their headliner at 13th overall Friday night and they traded up into the fourth round Saturday to grab Heikki Ruohonen.

"Let's face it, we're lacking centers coming up throughout the organization," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said last week. "We haven't tried to hide that; it's a reality."

