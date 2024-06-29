Flyers take USHL's leading goal scorer in fifth round of 2024 NHL draft

The Flyers selected winger Noah Powell in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL draft Saturday at 148th overall.

The 19-year-old led the USHL in goals with 43 over 61 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He added 31 assists to finish with 74 points.

General manager Danny Briere acquired this pick from the Golden Knights at the trade deadline when the Flyers played the role of third party in a deal between Vegas and Calgary.

(More coming...)

Steve Gassman/Dubuque Fighting Saints

