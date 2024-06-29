Flyers take USHL's leading goal scorer in fifth round of 2024 NHL draft

The Flyers selected winger Noah Powell in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL draft Saturday at 148th overall.

The 19-year-old led the USHL in goals with 43 over 61 regular-season games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He added 31 assists to finish with 74 points and collected five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 playoff games.

After scoring one goal in his first 16 games, Powell took off, scoring 42 over his final 45 games. The Ohio State commit had a plus-18 rating and was the 77th-ranked player in the draft by EliteProspects.com.

He has good size at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds.

General manager Danny Briere acquired this pick from the Golden Knights at the trade deadline when the Flyers played the role of third party in a deal between Vegas and Calgary.

