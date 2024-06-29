Trending
Flyers Draft

Flyers trade for another second-rounder, grab big, righty-shot D-man

The Flyers dealt their 2024 third-rounder and a 2025 third-rounder to grab the 59th overall pick

By Jordan Hall

Share

The Flyers traded up for another second-round pick at the 2024 NHL draft Saturday and grabbed Spencer Gill, a 6-foot-4 Canadian defenseman.

To take Gill at 59th overall, the Flyers moved their 2024 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and the 2025 third-rounder they acquired Friday night to the Predators.

A little earlier in the second round, the Flyers took Swedish center Jack Berglund.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

For the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic, Gill had 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 65 games this season. He then added five assists over five playoff games.

Similar to the Flyers' first-round pick Jett Luchanko, Gill doesn't turn 18 years old until August.

Spencer Gill
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

(More coming...)

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Draft 17 hours ago

Flyers trade back one spot, take Jett Luchanko with No. 13 pick in 2024 NHL draft

Flyers Draft 2 hours ago

Flyers pick 6-foot-4 Swedish center in second round of 2024 NHL draft

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers Draft
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us