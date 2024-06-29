Flyers trade for another second-rounder, grab big, righty-shot D-man

The Flyers traded up for another second-round pick at the 2024 NHL draft Saturday and grabbed Spencer Gill, a 6-foot-4 Canadian defenseman.

To take Gill at 59th overall, the Flyers moved their 2024 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and the 2025 third-rounder they acquired Friday night to the Predators.

A little earlier in the second round, the Flyers took Swedish center Jack Berglund.

For the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic, Gill had 46 points (12 goals, 34 assists) and a plus-8 rating in 65 games this season. He then added five assists over five playoff games.

Similar to the Flyers' first-round pick Jett Luchanko, Gill doesn't turn 18 years old until August.

