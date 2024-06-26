Should Boisvert, a future ‘impact center,' have Flyers' attention?

Despite overachieving for the majority of the 2023-24 season, the Flyers still have a rebuilding mindset. The club's decision-makers know there's a need for more talent and that the entry draft remains the best avenue to acquire it.

"The bulk of it still needs to be done through our young guys, mostly through the draft," general manager Danny Briere said in April.

The Flyers will have a good opportunity to augment their future when the 2024 NHL draft arrives June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Like last summer, the Flyers could have up to 10 picks, including two first-rounders. Barring a trade, they'll make their top overall selection at No. 12. Briere believes the Flyers "can get a very talented player" at that spot.

In the first round of the 2023 draft, the Flyers took a swing on Matvei Michkov at No. 7 and grabbed Oliver Bonk at No. 22. They should also have two first-round picks in 2025.

Leading up to the 2024 draft, we're breaking down targets for the Flyers at No. 12.

Next up:

Sacha Boisvert

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 183

Shoots: Left

Team: Muskegon Lumberjacks

Scouting report

Boisvert is a center with great size, an advanced shot and a fervor to play the full length of the rink.

The 18-year-old ranked fifth in the USHL with 36 goals over 61 games for the Lumberjacks. Adding 32 assists, he finished the regular season with 68 points and a plus-5 rating. Boisvert put up 11 multi-goal games and 21 multi-point games.

The North Dakota commit had a quieter playoffs, recording three assists in eight games. But that shouldn't overshadow his pro qualities. Boisvert is a tough kid, he wants the puck and there's upside.

"He's another young guy who came into his own this year, had a really strong, consistent performance in the USHL with Muskegon," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said a little under four weeks ago in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He's the guy that brings the combination of skill and physicality, he likes to play that power forward game, he can defend himself, he can win the 1-on-1 battles and he initiates the 1-on-1 battles. This is a guy that when you go into a scrum, he's going to come out with the puck."

Boisvert needs to improve on the intricacies of playing center and it's fair to wonder how his scoring ability will translate at the pro level.

He's the 16th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and considered the 21st-best prospect in the draft by EliteProspects.com. TSN's Bob McKenzie has Boisvert at No. 22 overall, while TSN's Craig Button put him 25th.

"He's got the NHL speed, the smarts and the skills to make plays, to set up chances," Marr said. "I think he's going to a good program where they're just going to let his game mature there. Just a solid, all-around, two-way center that really is going to be an impact center."

Muskegon Lumberjacks

Fit with Flyers

The fact that Boisvert plays center — a premium position and arguably the Flyers' weakest area — doesn't hurt his case. He has top-six potential and the Flyers need more goal-scoring threats.

Could he be a linemate of Michkov or Tyson Foerster down the road? It's appealing.

But Boisvert may not be the best player available on the Flyers' list at No. 12. He could be considered a reach in that range. Perhaps he falls deep into the first round and the Flyers might have a shot at him with the 32nd overall pick or trading up into the 20s.

