Flyers would probably love if Barkov-like prospect is available at No. 6

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said last Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Anton Frondell

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198

Shoots: Left

Team: Djurgarden

Scouting report

The 18-year-old Swede is one of the better players in the draft and arguably the second-best at his position.

When it comes to talent down the middle in this class, Michael Misa leads the charge as a 134-point prospect and the consensus No. 2 overall pick. Then, Frondell could be next among the pivots.

"I think Michael Misa and Anton Frondell have kind of, in my view, separated themselves," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "After that, the next group of centers, I think they're all in a similar group."

Frondell possesses NHL size and an excellent shot. He reads the ice well and can do a little bit of everything. As the third-ranked player in the draft on Button's list, Frondell has some qualities similar to Aleksander Barkov, the Panthers' center who just won his third Selke Trophy.

"Now, 'Sasha' Barkov is elite," Button said. "Style of game, type of player; I'm not going to tell you he's 'Sasha' Barkov, but that's the type of game that Anton plays. He's just what I would call a complete, two-way player. He can play heavy, he can play skilled, he can play fast, he can play defense, he can play offense. Much like Barkov, Barkov's never going to be a 100-point player, but he's an incredibly valuable player."

Playing against men in HockeyAllsvenskan, a pro league a tier below the SHL, Frondell put up 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) and a plus-11 rating over 29 games for Djurgarden. He did so in just 12:13 minutes per game.

Frondell is the top-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, but EliteProspects.com has him as the 12th overall player in the draft.

If there's concern, it's that Frondell might not be ultra dynamic or have the highest ceiling. He also dealt with some leg injuries this season.

"Once he got up and running," Button said, "he really showed that he can have a real impact."

Fit with Flyers

Given that center is one of their biggest organizational needs, Frondell should be appealing to the Flyers. While there's debate about his ceiling, there doesn't seem to be a real low floor. There's clear top-six potential, he can play the wing and he has all-situation strengths.

"He's so smart," Button said. "He just knows how to play — everywhere."

With his size and shot, Frondell could provide the Flyers a nice balance down the middle in the future. Jett Luchanko, the club's first-rounder from last summer, is a speed-driven, pass-first center.

The Flyers should have a solid read on Frondell. They evaluate Sweden heavily, led by their director of European scouting Joakim Grundberg.

Last summer, the Flyers drafted Swedish center Jack Berglund in the second round and signed two forwards out of the SHL. They also selected Swedish defenseman Emil Andrae in the second round of the 2020 draft.

More targets

• Hagens is 'Matt Duchene type of player' who could be on Flyers' radar at No. 6