Will Flyers grab prospect with ‘really, really unique' combination at No. 6?

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Brady Martin

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 186

Shoots: Right

Team: Soo

Scouting report

Coaches love the way Martin gets after it. He plays with an edge and constantly dictates momentum by never taking a shift off. And he does it in all situations, making him a versatile and valuable piece.

"When you have the fire that he plays with — and he plays with fire — that's a player I want on my team," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "That guy can help me win in the NHL playoffs."

Martin put up 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Greyhounds. He led the team with eight power play goals, 202 shots and a plus-25 rating. He also added three shorthanded goals.

At the 2025 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship that ended last month, Martin had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-15 rating in seven games for Team Canada, which won gold.

"There are players that have this combination that I think is really, really unique," Button said. "The combination that he has is he's a great skater. So with that great skating, it allows him to impact the game in a lot of ways. Then, he has got an unbelievable competitive fire in him. So you're a great skater with an unbelievable, great competitive fire, and you want to make an impact in the game. Then, you go and do it. And he can do it in so many different ways.

"He can do it physically, he can do it from a skills side of things, he's a catalyst for disruptive play, he gets under the skin of opponents, he can kill penalties, he can play on the power play."

On his list, Button has Martin pegged as the sixth-best player in the draft.

"I sit down at times and think, 'I don't have Brady Martin high enough,'" Button said. "That's how good I think he is. When I watch him play, I see things that will only continue to develop, like little nuances in how he shoots, little nuances in how he gets open."

What could hurt Martin's stock is teams potentially seeing more offensive upside in other center prospects. While Martin plays the game the right way, clubs with high picks may look for a prolific scoring type.

EliteProspects.com has Martin ranked at No. 12 overall, while NHL Central Scouting has him as the 11th-rated North American skater.

"He's already in the offensive mix and I think, just with some time and development, that will even become that much better," Button said. "I just see a player who's going to get bigger, who's going to get faster."

Fit with Flyers

Martin is a super interesting case for the Flyers because he does so many things the organization covets in its players. You have to admire the way he plays and he does it at a premium position.

"You want him on your team and opponents hate playing against him," Button said.

But with the Flyers sitting at No. 6 overall, you have to wonder if they'll feel the need to take a swing. They definitely took one in 2023 when they selected Matvei Michkov, perhaps the biggest wild card that summer. Jett Luchanko in 2024 wasn't a safe pick, either.

There's a lot to like with Martin, who could fit in well with the Flyers. But will they find a higher ceiling at No. 6? There's also the possibility Martin could be within the Flyers' range of a trade up from No. 22.

