Flyers could have three shots at ‘dynamic, explosive skater' on the wing

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Cameron Schmidt

Position: Winger

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160

Shoots: Right

Team: Vancouver

Scouting report

The moment his legs start to churn, Schmidt becomes a blur. He's lightning fast and can flat-out finish, putting up 40 goals and 78 points in 61 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Giants.

Schmidt had 10 multi-goal games and 32 of his points came on the power play (14 goals, 18 assists). He added four goals and five assists in five playoff games.

"I think he's a dynamo," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "He's a great athlete, great skater, he has got a wicked good shot and he can score. I really believe that Cameron, if he wanted to this year, could have scored 55 goals. Cameron was focused in on really developing his game in other areas, being a player that was not just a goal scorer and not just an offensive player. I really admire him for doing that at this young of an age."

At the 2025 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship that ended last month, Schmidt had a solid performance with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games for gold-winning Team Canada. He's the 17th-ranked player in the draft on Button's list.

"He's a dynamic, dynamic, explosive skater, but he really worked on developing those other parts of his game," Button said. "His path is going to be a little bit longer just because of his lack of height. But he's wiry strong for a young player and when I talk about elusive and evasive, you have to be, you have to have separation when you're that size, you have to be able to create space for yourself to get your shot off and arrive at the right times where there's space. And I think he does all that."

Undeniably, Schmidt will see his stock take a hit because he's pretty undersized. How will his game translate to the pro level? With time, he'll have to add strength to prove he can protect the puck and play in the trenches.

Schmidt is the 22nd-ranked player by EliteProspects.com, while NHL Central Scouting has him pegged at No. 43 among North American skaters.

"He's going to fall into the vast majority of players that need more time, not less," Button said. "I just see so much dynamic skill in him. ... He might not be as feisty as Brendan Gallagher has shown in his NHL career, but he's that type of player. He's going to attack you with his speed, he's confident in his scoring ability and when he sees an opening, he sees an opportunity, he can take full advantage of it."

Fit with Flyers

The Flyers definitely could use more speed and goal scoring in their system, so Schmidt would check those boxes. His game-breaking ability is enticing and the Flyers might have a chance to draft him with the second or third of their first-round picks.

But the Flyers do lack some size on the wing in their prospect pool. Would that deter them from going the smaller route early in this draft?

It's awfully tough to project if undersized junior forwards will make it at the NHL level. However, Schmidt's strengths are high end and would be worth adding at the right pick.

