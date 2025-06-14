Finding another Foerster? Flyers may have one if they draft Bear in first round

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Carter Bear

Position: Winger

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 179

Shoots: Left

Team: Everett

Scouting report

Bear has an impressive blend of goal-scoring ingredients. He can beat a goalie with his shot, he can handle the puck in close and he has no problem working for his offense.

"He's hungry in and around the net and he's a sturdy player," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "He's somebody that doesn't just try to post up; he'll get right into the guts of the action and hunt pucks around the net."

That combination led to a 40-goal season for Bear, who had his 2024-25 campaign cut short at 56 games because of a laceration to his Achilles tendon. The 18-year-old led the Silvertips with 82 points and also had a plus-33 rating. He scored 14 goals on the power play, two at shorthanded and nine game-winners.

On his list, Button has Bear as the 24th-best player in the draft.

"I think Carter might have some of the same similarities at the same stage as Tyson Foerster," Button said. "Like that type of a player. He's a shooter and he's smart. He knows how to get open, you get him the puck and he can be a dangerous offensive player."

The Flyers drafted Foerster at 23rd overall in 2020. Like Bear, Foerster was a shot-seeking winger with promising attributes. Now he looks like one of the Flyers' key foundation pieces.

Bear is the eighth-ranked player on EliteProspects.com and No. 10 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He can play some center, but likely projects as a winger.

"I see him as a winger, I think he's a winger," Button said. "Like a good scoring winger."

Fit with Flyers

Bear's quality size and ability to put the puck in the net should appeal to the Flyers. With his versatility on the power play, he'd be an option to help them in a real area of need down the road.

If the Flyers were to draft him, he'd bolster some already strong prospect depth at left winger with Alex Bump, Nikita Grebenkin and Denver Barkey.

But Bear might be a reach for the Flyers at No. 6 and he might not be there when they're back on the clock at No. 22.

