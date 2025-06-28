Flyers trade up in first round, grab rising center at No. 12

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Danny Briere was aggressive in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft Friday night, moving up to No. 12 and grabbing center Jack Nesbitt.

The Flyers sent pick Nos. 22 and 31 to the Penguins.

Nesbitt is an 18-year-old center with excellent length and smarts, which make him super effective on the forecheck and finishing in close. With more opportunity down the stretch, the 6-foot-4, 186-pounder stood out on a loaded 2024-25 Windsor Spitfires club in the OHL.

For a team that had 124-point Ilya Protas and 119-point Liam Greentree, Nesbitt recorded 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 65 games. Six of his goals came on the power play, two were at shorthanded and he won 51.4 percent of his faceoffs. He added 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 playoff games.

From February to the end of the regular season, Nesbitt put up 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 18 games.

"We think his upside is really, really strong," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said June 11 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I think teams will step up for him. It was consensus with our group and I think it's consensus with a lot of NHL teams.

"Windsor was very well-scouted near the end of the year and in the playoffs just because he continued to elevate his game as the season went along. So I think this is a player that teams will step up for. He has got so much room to grow, so much room."

Nesbitt was the 15th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. EliteProspects.com had him at No. 48 overall on its board, while TSN's Craig Button had him at 38th.

As he develops, Nesbitt will have to improve his foot speed, which would help his ability to separate and score.

Center has been a position of need for the Flyers organizationally. They addressed it in the first round last summer when they took speedster Jett Luchanko out of the OHL. Nesbitt gives the Flyers another OHL pivot with some all-situation qualities.

Earlier in the first round Friday night, the Flyers grabbed winger Porter Martone at sixth overall. The draft wraps up Saturday with Rounds 2-7. Here's where the Flyers are slotted to pick.