D-man who ‘could end up being a trophy winner' has compelling combo for Flyers

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and No. 31 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Kashawn Aitcheson

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 199

Shoots: Left

Team: Barrie

Scouting report

NHL teams are going to love Aitcheson because he plays with a serious swagger. He defends his teammates, he'll flatten opponents with heavy hits and, oh, he can score a little, too.

After a big goal or fight, he likes to play to the crowd.

"He's one of my favorite players in this draft class," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said June 11 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We moved him up to make a statement on our final list. This guy could end up being a trophy winner down the road."

Aitcheson is the ninth-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, climbing six spots from his No. 15 midterm mark.

"This is a guy that you want to have on your team," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "I think he's a consummate team player. He has got the game, the punch skills, the hockey sense and just the intuition. Because he knows when it's time to up his physical game, he knows when the game's on the line and you need a goal or you're protecting a lead, how to make those plays or generate those chances. I just like the way he reads the game."

This season, the 18-year-old was third among OHL defensemen with 26 goals, behind only 2024 ninth overall pick Zayne Parekh (33) and 2024 11th overall pick Sam Dickinson (29). Aitcheson finished with 59 points, 88 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating in 64 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Colts. He added 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games.

It's fair to wonder if Aitcheson's offensive production will translate to the NHL level, but his intangibles and style of defense definitely should. Button has Aitcheson as the 15th-best player in the draft, while EliteProspects.com has him at No. 18.

"I don't know that he's mean, but he plays with a purpose, there's a lot of conviction to his game," Marr said. "Everyone likes that physical element because the forwards know coming against him, you need to keep your head up. And in a 1-on-1 battle, he's likely going to come out on top, so it really makes the opposing team adjust their game when they're coming up against him."

Fit with Flyers

There's a lot to like about Aitcheson's makeup and how he could fit in Philadelphia.

Cam York and Emil Andrae, two of the Flyers' young lefty shots, are not big defensemen, so Aitcheson would add some size on that side. He'd have the chance to possibly play alongside 2023 first-rounder Oliver Bonk in the future.

If the Flyers were to draft Aitcheson, he'd be the second Colt they've taken in the first round over the last six years, joining Tyson Foerster (2020 — 23rd overall).

The problem is Aitcheson would be a reach for the Flyers at No. 6 and it doesn't look like he'll be around come the 22nd pick. If he's available within that range, the Flyers could trade up to take him.

