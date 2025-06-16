Martone would offer Flyers ‘pretty complete package' if he's there at No. 6

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Porter Martone

Position: Winger

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204

Shoots: Right

Team: Brampton

Scouting report

Arguably the best winger in the draft, Martone possesses a slew of attributes that teams covet.

He's a dogged competitor, he forces turnovers and protects the puck along the boards, he sees the ice and he scores from the areas in which you need offense.

"He's a good physical package and he can play that power forward game, but I think the tendency there might be that [people] don't really recognize the skill set that he has," Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said last Wednesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Like, he's a very offensively skilled player. He has got the offensive instincts, but he has got really good hands and good puck skills."

The 18-year-old captain is the sixth-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He recorded 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) and a plus-19 rating in 57 regular-season games for the 2024-25 Steelheads. He had seven games of four or more points; Michael Misa, the consensus second overall pick who also played in the OHL, had eight such games.

Martone added four goals and five assists in six playoff games.

"It's hard to go by any one of these names at the top end, so for some teams, it's going to be hard for them to go by him," Marr, who worked in scouting and player development for over 20 years, said. "This is as high of a character player as you can get."

EliteProspects.com has Martone pegged as the third-best player in the draft, while Button has him at No. 4. If there's any knock on Martone's game, it's that he's not the flashiest of scorers. He plays more of a straight-line style, but there's also some underrated skill.

"He's a pretty complete package," Marr said, "and I don't think he gets recognized as much for his skills and smarts as what he brings."

Fit with Flyers

The Flyers will draft with a best-player-available approach at No. 6. If Martone falls to them, one would think they'd be intrigued by a prospect who might be the best at his position in this class.

In their system, the Flyers could use some help at right winger. Martone would give them a big boost. Down the road, the Flyers' right side could feature a pair of top-seven picks in Martone and Matvei Michkov.

Also, with Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink all under 29 years old, Martone could give the Flyers a really good outlook on the wing if he's a quick climber.

There's a solid chance he'll be gone by the sixth overall pick, but Martone would be a promising addition if the Flyers have a shot at him.

