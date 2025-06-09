Could a 6-foot-5, ‘just blossoming' defenseman be a fit for Flyers at No. 6?

The 2025 NHL draft is a huge one for the Flyers' rebuild.

Not only does Danny Briere have a lot of high-round picks at his disposal, but he also could be creative in how he uses them.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," the Flyers' general manager said in April. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don't have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

So it's a busy time for the Flyers leading up to the draft, which will be held June 27-28. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at noon ET.

"There are really good players in this draft," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said May 27 in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Maybe people say it's not a good draft; I'm not buying it. I think this draft has got lots of good players."

The Flyers are slotted to make 11 picks, including three first-rounders and four second-rounders. Their first-round selections will come at No. 6 (own pick), No. 22 (Sean Walker trade) and either No. 31 or 32 (Oilers trade).

Before the draft arrives, we're breaking down first-round targets for the Flyers.

Next up:

Radim Mrtka

Position: Defenseman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 202

Shoots: Right

Team: Seattle

Scouting report

Mrtka is a long, mobile, puck-moving blueliner who enjoyed a highly effective transition to North America and the WHL this season.

The Czech product debuted for the Thunderbirds toward the end of November and went on to record 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) and a plus-10 rating in 43 games. He did so at just 17 years old.

"He really, really took charge once he got to Seattle in the Western Hockey League," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "Like a spring flower, he's just blossoming, he's just blossoming. A 6-foot-5 ½, right-shot defenseman that can think and play — boy, oh, boy."

Celebrating his 18th birthday Monday, Mrtka is the ninth-best player in the draft on Button's list and the second-ranked defenseman, behind only consensus top overall pick Matthew Schaefer.

"The first thing you notice about Radim, when you first watch him, here's this big, rangy defenseman," Button said. "He was almost Bambi-like, like a deer kind of finding his legs underneath him. But as he has physically matured, his game has just continuously taken strides forward.

"He's a good skater and his skating will become better as he gets more strength. He's smart, he makes plays under pressure, he can play physical and he understands how to jump into the attack."

With his willowy frame, Mrtka will have to add more muscle and prove he can play a hard style in the defensive zone. But he uses his length to quickly close gaps and kill plays, as well as push the puck up ice.

EliteProspects.com has him slotted at No. 15 overall, while NHL Central Scouting has him pegged as the fifth-rated North American skater.

"To me, a really good defenseman, in today's game, you've got to be able to make a play with the puck," Button said. "The days of just wiring the puck around the boards or just flipping it out ... you've got to be able to make plays with the puck. Radim not only thinks the game well, but he can also execute the game well in terms of making plays with the puck."

Fit with Flyers

Given how top-heavy the draft is with centers, Mrtka very well could be viewed as a reach for the Flyers at No. 6.

The Flyers have a pair of young, righty-shot defensemen in their system with Oliver Bonk (first round — 2023) and Spencer Gill (second round — 2024). But rebuilding teams can never have enough depth on the back end, so that probably wouldn't sway the Flyers too much if they felt Mrtka was the best player available.

Still, it looks like the Flyers should have a shot to land a high-end forward at No. 6. While Mrtka would be a fine addition to the Flyers' future defensive picture, he might not be the ideal pick at this spot. If for some reason he fell in the first round, the Flyers could potentially move up from No. 22 to make him their second selection.

