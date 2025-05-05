Flyers drop two spots in NHL draft lottery; Metropolitan team grabs No. 1 pick

The Flyers didn't have any luck in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

After the drawings Monday night, they finished at No. 6, their second-most likely landing spot.

The Islanders, who had the 10th-best lottery odds at 3.5 percent, won the first overall pick.

The Flyers came in with the fourth-best lottery odds and, per Tankathon.com, had an equal chance at grabbing either the first or second pick (9.5 percent). They were most likely to finish between fourth and sixth. More on that here.

Right now, the Flyers have 11 selections in the 2025 draft, which will be held June 27-28. They own three first-round picks and four second-rounders.

"There are all kinds of possibilities here," general manager Danny Briere said over two weeks ago. "I think it's really exciting going into it. It's powerful to have so many picks like that. I think a lot of teams will be wanting to have discussions with us to make some things happen — teams that don’t have picks or teams that want to tweak things."

Assistant general manager Brent Flahr has overseen the Flyers' draft efforts since 2019. In the first round under Flahr, the Flyers have taken Cam York (14th overall — 2019), Tyson Foerster (23rd overall — 2020), Cutter Gauthier (fifth overall — 2022), Matvei Michkov (seventh overall — 2023), Oliver Bonk (22nd overall — 2023) and Jett Luchanko (13th overall — 2024).

Among the 2025 NHL draft prospects, Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is considered the consensus top overall pick. James Hagens, Porter Martone, Roger McQueen, Anton Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers are five players that could be available for the Flyers at No. 6.

2025 lottery results

1. Islanders

2. Sharks

3. Blackhawks

4. Utah

5. Predators

6. Flyers

7. Bruins

8. Kraken

9. Sabres

10. Ducks

11. Penguins

12. Rangers

13. Red Wings

14. Blue Jackets

15. Canucks

16. Canadiens (via the Flames)