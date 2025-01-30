Tippett to miss Flyers vs. Islanders game after hit from Dillon

John Tortorella didn't have much of an update on Owen Tippett aside from the news that the 25-year-old winger won't be available Thursday night.

Tippett will miss the Flyers' game against the Islanders a night after taking a heavy open-ice hit from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon. The play happened early in the second period of the Flyers' 5-0 loss to New Jersey at the Prudential Center. Tippett left under his own power, but did not return.

Rodrigo Abols is the club's only healthy extra forward, so he's expected to come into the lineup for Tippett as the Flyers host New York (7:30 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Losing Tippett for any period of time would be a blow to the Flyers. He's one of their top offensive talents, ranking third on the team with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) through 52 games. He also leads the club in shots (128) and even strength goals (14).

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube