Tocchet deserves a shot before the former Flyer narrative is thrown around

The Flyers tabbed a former Flyer as their new head coach Wednesday.

Yes, Rick Tocchet played for the Flyers. And he's a proud former Flyer.

But he is not just a former Flyer.

The 61-year-old was a Jack Adams Award winner last season with the Canucks. The Flyers haven't had one since Bill Barber in 2000-01.

He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins — one as a player and two as an assistant coach. The Flyers haven't won one since 1974-75, when they captured their second in franchise history.

In Vancouver, he helped a playmaking Quinn Hughes take off last season and win the Norris Trophy at just 24 years old. The Flyers have a young team and should only be getting younger in the future. Having a coach that understands how to unleash young talent can only help.

In Pittsburgh, he was an assistant coach for stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Flyers eventually want to attract bigger names on the free-agent market. Having a coach that players know and respect can only help.

In parts of three seasons guiding the Canucks, Tocchet's club had a combined .608 points percentage. Since 2012-13, the Flyers have had just one season with over a .600 points percentage. It was 2019-20, when they posted a .645 mark and last made the playoffs.

Last season, Vancouver won 50 games under Tocchet's watch. The last time the Flyers won 50 or more games was 1985-86, a team Tocchet played for as a 21-year-old.

"I've always been a Flyer at heart and have taken that passion and energy that embodies this city and organization with me throughout my career," Tocchet said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. "I want to thank Danny Briere, Keith Jones and Dan Hilferty for this honor and opportunity. I couldn't be more excited to lead this team back among the NHL elite where we belong. We have a lot of work to do and much to accomplish, but I am confident in the direction we are heading and determined to get us there."

Tocchet has connections to the Flyers' front office. He's in the franchise's Hall of Fame. He knows the history and tradition.

Yes, he's a former Flyer. And that's not an awful thing like some make it out to be. It's also not the only thing to know about Tocchet. There's much more.

Give him a chance.