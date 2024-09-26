Johansen, NHLPA file grievance against Flyers for decision to terminate deal

As expected, Ryan Johansen's camp had a grievance filed through the NHLPA against the Flyers for the club's decision in August to terminate the forward's contract.

Citing a material breach, the Flyers placed the 32-year-old on unconditional waivers last month. Johansen would have been entering the final year of his deal, which carried a $4 million cap hit.

In August, TSN's Chris Johnston reported that a grievance filed through the NHLPA could lead to a negotiated settlement.

Johansen's contract was taken on by the Flyers to facilitate the Sean Walker trade in March. After the deal was made, the Flyers placed Johansen on waivers and he went unclaimed. He ended up never playing for the Flyers' AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley because of a reported hip injury.

As part of a statement in August, Johansen's agent Kurt Overhardt said his client was currently dealing with "a severe hockey injury" that still required "extensive surgery."

