Trending
Flyers news

Ersson leaves Flyers vs. Bruins in first period

The team's No. 1 netminder had given up just one goal over his previous two starts, both wins

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Flyers saw an unsettling development Saturday afternoon in the first period of their game against the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuel Ersson had to exit just 7:36 minutes into the action after talking with head athletic trainer Tommy Alva.

It's uncertain what caused Ersson to depart. He was ruled out for the game during the second period with an undisclosed issue.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The goaltender made a save 53 seconds prior to leaving. The kick stop resulted in Ersson losing his skate blade, which was quickly fixed by assistant equipment manager John Peters.

Aleksei Kolosov took over in net as Ersson went up the tunnel with Alva. Ivan Fedotov became the club's emergency backup.

The Flyers really can't afford to lose Ersson for any extended period of time. He's their No. 1 and had allowed just one goal over his previous two starts, both wins for the Flyers.

"You know he's going to show up for every game, he's going to make some huge saves for us and keep us in every game," Nick Seeler said Thursday after the Flyers' 2-1 decision over the Blues. "That's a goalie you want to play in front of."

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers analysis 40 mins ago

After losing Ersson early, Flyers get shut out by Bruins

Flyers analysis 21 hours ago

How Flyers want to help Michkov go from ‘absolute ground floor' to top

The team's backup situation is precarious at best with two rookies in Kolosov and Fedotov. The two have five combined starts of NHL experience.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us