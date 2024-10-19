Couturier plays left winger on fourth line in Flyers' home opener

Sean Couturier had an interesting lineup spot Saturday night for the Flyers' home opener.

The 31-year-old captain was the fourth-line left winger. Ryan Poehling centered the line with Garnet Hathaway in his usual right winger spot.

Coming off a three-point game in the Flyers' 6-4 loss Thursday night to the Kraken, Scott Laughton was bumped up the lineup and to the center position.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Couturier, of course, has been a top-six center for a while now in Philadelphia. He won the 2019-20 Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward.

Entering the home opener against the Canucks, Couturier had an assist and five shots through four games and 12:56 minutes per game.

Saturday night marked his 800th career NHL game and first home opener as the Flyers' captain.

Sean Couturier’s 800th career game and first home opener as Flyers’ captain. pic.twitter.com/i1Spx3t4ja — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 19, 2024

Here was the Flyers' lineup Saturday night:

Forwards

Owen Tippett-Morgan Frost-Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee-Scott Laughton-Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster-Jett Luchanko-Bobby Brink

Sean Couturier-Ryan Poehling-Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Cam York-Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula-Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson-Jamie Drysdale

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube