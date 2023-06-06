Source: Flyers trading Provorov in 3-team deal

After seven seasons in Philadelphia, Ivan Provorov’s career with the Flyers is coming to an end.

The rebuilding club, with new front office leadership, is trading the 26-year-old defenseman to the Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, a source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In the trade, the Flyers are receiving goalie Cal Petersen and defenseman Sean Walker from the Kings, per multiple reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta first reported the initial details of the trade.

The Flyers are receiving draft pick compensation in the deal, according to reports.

Per The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the will Flyers receive the No. 22 overall pick in this month’s NHL draft from Columbus. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the Flyers will also get a second-round pick from the Blue Jackets

Per TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Flyers will receive Swedish defensive prospect Helge Grans and a second-round draft pick from Los Angeles.

According to Pagnotta's report, the Kings will retain 30 percent of Provorov’s salary. Next season, Provorov will be in Year 5 of a six-year, $40.5 million deal ($6.75M cap hit).

The trade has not yet been announced, so stay tuned.

(More coming…)