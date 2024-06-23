Sources: Matvei Michkov out of KHL deal; his arrival to Flyers looks real

So much for the great wait?

Matvei Michkov, the Flyers' top prospect who wasn't slated to join the team until 2026-27, very well could be coming over two years earlier than anticipated. While there are plenty of moving parts to the situation, things are looking more positive toward Michkov joining the Flyers in 2024-25, a source confirmed Sunday.

A source also confirmed Michkov has been released by his KHL club SKA St. Petersburg. That would lead you to believe that Michkov to the Flyers in 2024-25 is appearing very real.

The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco first reported the news.

Michkov originally had two more years left on his three-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg.

"We would welcome him with open arms, we absolutely love what he is going to bring to the Flyers," president of hockey operations Keith Jones said this month. "If that timeline is sped up, that would be wonderful. But we don't know. We'll watch along closely like you guys are, as well. When he arrives, our fan base is going to be pretty excited about getting a highly talented player that is different than what we have right now. I think our fans are looking forward to that, for sure."

The 19-year-old Michkov is a dynamic and prolific winger that the Flyers drafted seventh overall last summer. As was speculated, Michkov dropped down the board because of a precarious geopolitical landscape and his three-year commitment to play in the KHL, Russia's top pro league. The Flyers did their homework and were fine with the wait.

“Seeing the talent level of this player, we don't have anybody like him in the organization," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said at the 2023 draft. "We've talked for how many years now about how we've needed to bring more skill, more talent to our team. This was a great opportunity to hopefully develop a player that can play kind of that role for us."

Last month, Russian media outlet Sport-Express reported that Michkov's contract with SKA St. Petersburg would be terminated so that the young prospect could "continue his career in Philadelphia." This came about three weeks after the club's chairman Alexander Medvedev told Russian media outlet Match TV that it would "talk about all the options" with Michkov.

The Flyers, though, have had to be careful to not overstep any boundaries in their comments or interfere with Michkov's camp and his KHL club.

Michkov played only one game for SKA St. Petersburg in 2023-24. After sitting for three games and playing just 6:12 minutes in his lone appearance, he was loaned from SKA St. Petersburg to Sochi, a lesser KHL team. He put up 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games.

"Matvei was extremely frustrated not playing," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said last September. "He had a goal of being the top scorer in the league and he was sitting there. They have 40-something players on their roster. Obviously he was frustrated. As a young guy in Russia, you kind of have to bite your tongue and just put in the work and hopefully you get to play."

And now Michkov's work appears headed for Philadelphia.

