Start time for Flyers' home opener moved up

The start time for the Flyers' home opener Tuesday against the Canucks has been moved up to 6 p.m. ET.

The game at the Wells Fargo Center was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Philadelphia sports complex will be slammed Tuesday night. Along with the Flyers' first home game, the Phillies play the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Game 2 of the NLCS (8:07 p.m. ET) and there's a Mexico-Germany soccer match at Lincoln Financial Field (8 p.m. ET).

The Wells Fargo Center doors will open at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Flyers are encouraging fans to arrive early.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will have the game broadcast, with Flyers Pregame Live slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The last time the Phillies were in the NLCS, Bryce Harper sent them to the World Series with a go-ahead home run against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park. The dramatic blast came a little over an hour before the Flyers hosted the Sharks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philly fans at Wells Fargo Center watch Bryce Harper’s go-ahead blast. pic.twitter.com/iuVOJufrqI — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 23, 2022

The reaction at Wells Fargo Center as Phillies move on to World Series. pic.twitter.com/gVt0wKjYHh — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 23, 2022

