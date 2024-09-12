Trending
First glimpse of Matvei Michkov on the ice in a Flyers jersey

The 19-year-old Russian prospect is the headliner of 2024 Flyers rookie training camp

By Jordan Hall

VOORHEES, N.J. — All eyes Thursday were on Matvei Michkov as the highly heralded prospect had his first formal skate with the Flyers.

Fans standing along the boards and seated in the bleachers watched Michkov take the ice at Flyers Training Center to open 2024 rookie training camp. It marked the first time the public could see the 19-year-old Russian winger practice in a Flyers jersey.

Michkov arrived to the Flyers this summer two years ahead of schedule. When the team drafted Michkov at seventh overall last summer, general manager Danny Briere said the Flyers didn't have "anybody like him in the organization."

Before he gets coached by John Tortorella, Michkov will play in at least Friday's rookie game against the Rangers at PPL Center, home of the Flyers' AHL affiliate Phantoms. There's a second rookie game Saturday. Both will be live streamed on the Flyers' official website and can be heard on the radio here.

Below are some shots of Michkov in action today.

