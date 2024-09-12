First glimpse of Matvei Michkov on the ice in a Flyers jersey

VOORHEES, N.J. — All eyes Thursday were on Matvei Michkov as the highly heralded prospect had his first formal skate with the Flyers.

Fans standing along the boards and seated in the bleachers watched Michkov take the ice at Flyers Training Center to open 2024 rookie training camp. It marked the first time the public could see the 19-year-old Russian winger practice in a Flyers jersey.

Michkov arrived to the Flyers this summer two years ahead of schedule. When the team drafted Michkov at seventh overall last summer, general manager Danny Briere said the Flyers didn't have "anybody like him in the organization."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before he gets coached by John Tortorella, Michkov will play in at least Friday's rookie game against the Rangers at PPL Center, home of the Flyers' AHL affiliate Phantoms. There's a second rookie game Saturday. Both will be live streamed on the Flyers' official website and can be heard on the radio here.

Below are some shots of Michkov in action today.

Matvei Michkov’s first formal skate with Flyers at 2024 rookie camp. Initial projection was 2026. pic.twitter.com/J2TrzCHZO0 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 12, 2024

A pretty good line here at ⁦@FlyersTCenter⁩ to see me as I return.



(They’re here to see Matvei Michkov and the Flyers’ prospects.) pic.twitter.com/2iExUB9Kzc — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 12, 2024

Jett Luchanko wearing No. 17 here at rookie camp, skating with Matvei Michkov. pic.twitter.com/yUWkHsYMUK — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 12, 2024

Matvei Michkov scores off a feed from Jett Luchanko. Fans watching enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/52U2JS9DHC — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 12, 2024

Matvei Michkov's first formal skate with the Flyers 😍 pic.twitter.com/Jdn5Nekw4U — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 12, 2024

More on Michkov

• Farabee says 'sky's the limit' for Michkov, 'can't wait' for Flyers fans to see him

• Why Michkov playing on Couturier's line would make sense for multiple Flyers

• Flyers confident that locker room will facilitate Michkov's transition

• Michkov throws out first pitch at Phillies vs. Yankees game

• From plane to press conference, Michkov shows more than just talent

• Michkov has landed — Flyers' top prospect arrives (in a Phillies hat)

• IGot you — Johnson helping Michkov prepare for transition to Flyers

• Briere: Tortorella will coach Michkov 'just like he does everybody else'

• Flyers surrounding Michkov with help just as important as his arrival

• How Flyers prospect Michkov's rise was evident in 'a title fight'

• What makes Flyers prospect Michkov a 'spotlight player'

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube