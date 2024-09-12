First glimpse of Matvei Michkov on the ice in a Flyers jersey

VOORHEES, N.J. — All eyes Thursday were on Matvei Michkov as the highly heralded prospect had his first formal skate with the Flyers.

Fans standing along the boards and seated in the bleachers watched Michkov take the ice at Flyers Training Center to open 2024 rookie training camp. It marked the first time the public could see the 19-year-old Russian winger practice in a Flyers jersey.

Michkov arrived to the Flyers this summer two years ahead of schedule. When the team drafted Michkov at seventh overall last summer, general manager Danny Briere said the Flyers didn't have "anybody like him in the organization."

"I'm excited to see him, I know you guys are. Everybody behind [the Flyers'] doors is pumped," AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley head coach Ian Laperriere said. "What I saw today, there's a reason to be excited. A lot of skills, a lot of intensity. He doesn't speak much English, but you can tell he wants to be a difference-maker. I know it's one practice, but I'm impressed."

Laperriere knows he won't be coaching Michkov when the regular season rolls around. But before Michkov gets coached by John Tortorella, he'll play in at least Friday's rookie game against the Rangers at PPL Center, home of the Phantoms. There's a second rookie game Saturday. Both will be live streamed on the Flyers' official website and can be heard on the radio here.

Below are some shots of Michkov in action today.

https://twitter.com/jhallnbcs/status/1834246993952006526

https://twitter.com/nbcsphilly/status/1834256960507527251

https://twitter.com/jhallnbcs/status/1834260579793379521

https://twitter.com/jhallnbcs/status/1834237786578370994

