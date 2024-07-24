Trending
Flyers news

Watch Matvei Michkov's Flyers introductory press conference

The top prospect meets the media Wednesday

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Matvei Michkov
Two years ahead of schedule, Matvei Michkov arrived to the Flyers from Russia on Tuesday.

The highly touted 19-year-old winger will be formally introduced by the Flyers in a press conference Wednesday. He'll be accompanied at Flyers Training Center by general manager Danny Briere and a translator.

Watch the press conference live here in the stream below.

