Xfinity Mobile Arena to take over naming rights for home of Flyers, Sixers

The Wells Fargo Center will soon be Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The naming rights of the venue will change at the start of September, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday. The new deal runs through the 2030-31 seasons for the Flyers and Sixers.

The home of the two teams, as well as various other sporting events and concerts, has been named the Wells Fargo Center since 2010. The naming rights were set to expire after the 2024-25 seasons.

From Tuesday's press release:

As part of this partnership with Comcast Spectacor and HBSE, Xfinity Mobile will bring cutting-edge WiFi capabilities to the arena so fans stay connected from the tailgate to the concourse. Xfinity Mobile customers will automatically join a supercharged WiFi experience in the arena that will deliver lightning-fast speeds with Comcast’s WiFi PowerBoost feature, all at no extra cost. Fans will be able share photos, videos, and stream with friends and family as they experience their favorite moments and action in the arena.

After completing a $400 million, multi-year transformation project, the arena was recognized as a top-10 venue in 2024 by Front Office Sports.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region," Dan Hilferty, the Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers governor, said in a statement. "As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests. We are committed to continuing investing in our venue to ensure we're at the forefront of technology, innovation, and cutting-edge fan experiences. We couldn't be more excited that Xfinity Mobile's brand will become the centerpiece for sports and entertainment in Philadelphia."

The images below are courtesy of Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment: