With Zegras trade, Flyers hope they found what is ‘almost impossible' to find

Not even a week ago, Danny Briere talked about the difficulty of trying to acquire centers on the trade market.

"Calling around the league, finding centers, it's almost impossible," the Flyers' general manager said. "You're not going to find a first-line or second-line center."

The Flyers are hoping they did Monday. They traded for Trevor Zegras, a creative playmaker who was the Calder Trophy runner-up in 2021-22. In exchange for Zegras, the Flyers sent Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (45th overall) and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Ducks.

Before the age of 25, Zegras already has two seasons of 60-plus points on his résumé. But he's coming off two injury-riddled, disappointing seasons.

"That's why he was available in the first place," Briere said. "Top-six talent is very rarely available around the NHL. We felt that was a risk worth taking for us. We've seen him in the past. He had those really good seasons at 20 and 21 years old."

Now 24, Zegras will have a shot to prove he can stay healthy, play a consistent game at center and be a top-six solution for the Flyers' future. And try to answer why things didn't work with Anaheim.

"Yes, injuries were a factor the last couple of years," Briere said. "Other than that, it's tough for us to tell on the outside, we're not in the room, we're not with the coaching staff, with the other players, sometimes it could be chemistry, as well. So I'm not too sure.

"We feel good about it because of what he has shown in the past and we hope he can find that magic again and take it to another level."

Center is a premium position and has been one of need in the Flyers' rebuild. The club should continue to address it in the 2025 NHL draft this weekend. The Flyers weren't going to give up one of their three first-round picks in the trade for Zegras and they still have three picks in the second round.

"The first-round picks for us were a no-go from the start," Briere said. "We spent a lot of time and a lot of frustration acquiring those first-round picks, so we're trying to be extra careful with that."

Zegras will be a restricted free agent next offseason, so the Flyers can decide how long they're committed to him then. He's entering the final year of a three-year, $17.25 million deal ($5.75 million cap hit).

"Time will tell where he can take his game," Briere said.

Poehling, a 26-year-old center, recorded career highs in goals (12) and assists (19) over 68 games in 2024-25.

"Losing Ryan wasn't easy," Briere said. "He's a good bottom-six player that was very serviceable for us the last couple of years, really well-liked in the room, too. So we're aware of that, but the chance to acquire a top-six player made the difference in this case. You've got to give something up to get those guys."