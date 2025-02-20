BOSTON -- Players and coaches for the United States men's hockey team have been receiving lots of calls and texts with well wishes and messages of good luck ahead of Thursday night's much-anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Canada on Thursday night.

And that included a message from United States President Donald Trump.

President Trump spoke to Team USA via phone before Thursday’s morning skate at TD Garden.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Team USA received a call from the President this morning to wish them luck ahead of tonight’s #4Nations championship game. pic.twitter.com/he1kIgUVGW — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 20, 2025

"It was a distinct honor. Politics aside, when the President of the United States takes the time to speak to our players, it's an incredible honor," Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said at a press conference after Thursday’s morning skate.

"I think it's an indication, once again, (of) the impact this tournament has had on people in the United States. People are paying attention. I think that's a credit to all the players who have been involved, their commitment to excellence, and how competitive these games have been.

"But it was an incredible honor. We have a locker room full of proud Americans, and when the President of the United States takes the time out of his busy schedule to say a few words to our guys, I know it meant a lot to every one of us."

What was President Trump's message to the team?

"Just have fun and enjoy it,'" U.S. defenseman Brock Faber said in the locker room after morning skate. "It was pretty quick, but yeah, just enjoy the journey and the pride of wearing the red, white and blue. It was cool to hear. As a kid, you don't think that's ever going to happen -- hear words from the President."

When asked if current political tensions between the U.S. and Canada is adding more motivation for the players, Faber said that the team is just focused on winning and not any outside factors. The on-ice rivalry itself, which has always been super intense, is enough motivation.

"We're here to just win hockey games," Faber said. "Regardless of what's going on politically, I think for us, it's like, USA and Canada have always hated each other on the ice, right? That's how I look at it. I think that's how all the guys look at it. It's nothing more than just the hatred we have for each other on the ice.

"When you're born in Canada as a hockey player, it's all you know is to just not like the United States. It's the same with a hockey player wearing red, white and blue when it comes to Team Canada. It's always been a rivalry. That hatred just comes from ever since I started playing hockey, and I think a lot of those guys would say the same things."

This historic rivalry has produced some iconic hockey moments, and Thursday's championship game will be the latest chapter.

The United States hasn't beaten Canada in the final or championship series of an international best-on-best tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. The Americans are hoping to end that drought in Boston.