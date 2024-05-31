Stars fall to Oilers as Nugent-Hopkins scores 2 power-play goals; Edmonton win away from Cup final

Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars defends his goal during the second period against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Five of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two quick power-play goals, Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Final on Friday night to take a 3-2 series lead.

There hadn't been a power-play goal by either team in this series until Nugent-Hopkins scored on a rebound only 18 seconds after a penalty in the first period. That was 2 seconds longer than it took for him to score when the Oilers got a man advantage again after a penalty just a minute into the second period.

Game 6 is Sunday night in Edmonton. With a win at home, the Oilers would advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006. They were 5-12-1 in November and had already made a coaching change.

Philip Broberg scored a goal from just inside the blue line for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard assisted on both of the power-play goals, while captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a helper on one of them.

The Stars jumped ahead 2-0 in the first 5:29 of Game 4 at Edmonton, and looked as though they were ready to take a stranglehold on the series. Instead, they didn't have another goal for nearly 109 minutes stretched over six periods for their longest scoring drought of the season.

Edmonton scored eight consecutive goals, getting even by the end of the first period Wednesday night, part of five unanswered goals in a 5-2 victory before going ahead 3-0 on Friday. The Stars, now 4-6 at home this postseason, finally got another puck in the net when Wyatt Johnston scored with 5:51 left.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger had 23 saves.

The National Hockey League is sending players to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.