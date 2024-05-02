The next NHL draft is not too far away.

With the Stanley Cup playoffs still going and the draft lottery on the horizon, the marquee draft would be next once a champion is crowned.

But, after Nashville hosted the draft in 2023, where will it be held in 2024?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's what to know about when and where the 2024 NHL Draft will be situated:

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 2024 draft is expected to be held from Friday, June 28, through Saturday, June 29.

Where is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 2024 draft reportedly will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nv.

Who has the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft?

The rights to the No. 1 overall pick are not yet determined. The lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 7, with the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks (who picked No. 1 overall last season) and Anaheim Ducks owning the best odds to pick first.

Who are the best prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft?

The consensus best prospect in the 2024 draft is Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. Others include Michigan State defender Artyom Levshunov, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom and SKA St. Petersburg forward Ivan Demidov, among others.

The National Hockey League is sending players to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.