With 23rd overall draft pick, Flyers snag a point-producing forward out of OHL

You can never have enough scorers up front and in the system.

The Flyers added some scoring potential to their prospect pool Tuesday night. The club selected forward Tyson Foerster with the 23rd overall selection in the 2020 NHL draft.

In 2019-20, Foerster scored 80 points (36 goals, 44 assists) over 62 regular-season games for the OHL's Barrie Colts.

TSN's Craig Button pegged the 18-year-old Foerster as the 16th-best player in the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound winger's current player comparable on NHL Central Scouting is T.J. Oshie.

Foerster had a six-point game on Sept. 28, 2019, when he put up three goals and three assists.

In his post-draft video interview, Foerster said he models his game after Oshie's because the Capitals forward is a "complete player."

"He does it everywhere," Foerster said. "He plays penalty kill, he does power play, he does last minute, he does everything really. I try to model my game after him and do the same stuff he does. He’s had a hell of a career and I want to do the same."

Foerster, who is regarded for his proficient shot, shoot-first aggressiveness and skilled hands, had nine multi-goal games in 2019-20 and a pair of 13-game point streaks. Some scouting outlets have highlighted his skating as an area needed for improvement.

At the pick before the Flyers, the Capitals traded up to acquire it and snagged high-risk, high-reward center Hendrix Lapierre. Washington gave up the 24th and 80th overall selections to the Flames.

"That happens in a draft," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a video interview. "Players get selected. When you pick 23rd, you know that 22 names are going to get crossed off before you make your selection. We’re very, very happy with Tyson Foerster and excited that he was still there at 23. That’s the nature of the draft. In the first round, players get selected. That had no impact on us at all."

As the draft was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Flyers announced their pick from the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The 23rd overall slot is the lowest the Flyers have had their first selection since 2010, when they did not hold a first-round pick.

Before announcing the selection, Fletcher made a touching tribute to Jack McIlhargey, the team's former player, assistant coach and scout who died in July at age 68.

Day 2 of the draft is Wednesday and begins at 11:30 a.m. ET, wrapping up the event with Rounds 2-7.

Here are the Flyers' selections for Wednesday:

• Second round, 54th overall

• Fourth round, 116th overall

• Fifth round, 147th overall

• Sixth round, 178th overall

• Seventh round, 202nd overall

• Seventh round, 209th overall.