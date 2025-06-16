USA and other nations reveal first 6 players for 2026 Olympics hockey rosters

It's all starting to come together for the Milan Cortina Olympics.

With NHL players set to return to the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, national teams across the globe are scrambling to sign up their stars.

USA Hockey confirmed on Monday the first six players who will be on its roster:

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers was previously announced as the coach for the 2026 Olympics and 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Five of those six players competed for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, losing in overtime to Canada in the final. Hughes was set to be on the roster, but he withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Aside from the U.S., the other 11 countries also revealed the first six players for their rosters. Here's a look at who will be heading to Italy in February:

CANADA

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Team Canada emerged victorious over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

FINLAND

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

SWEDEN

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

CZECHIA

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins

Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks

SWITZERLAND

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils

SLOVAKIA

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames

Tomas Tatar

Erik Cernak, Tampa Bay Lightnings

Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils

GERMANY

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks

Nico Sturm, Florida Panthers

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

The National Hockey League is sending players to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.

LATVIA

Rodrigo Abols, Philadelphia Flyers

Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks

Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning

Uvis Balinskis, Florida Panthers

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks

DENMARK

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

Lars Eller, Washington Capitals

Jonas Rondjberg, Vegas Golden Knights

Jesper Jensen Aabo

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

FRANCE

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Jordann Perret

Alexandre Texier, St. Louis Blues

Yohann Auvitu

Jules Boscq

Hugo Gallet

ITALY