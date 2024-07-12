Paris Olympics by the numbers: Participating country stats and facts

The whole world has its eyes on Paris.

Athletes from more than 200 countries across the globe will attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in France's capital city.

Each of the Olympians gathering in Paris this summer will add to the long history of the Olympics, which have been played every four years since 1896 (except 1916 due to World War I, 1940 and 1944 due to World War II and 2020 due to COVID-19). Paris has hosted the Olympics twice before in 1900 and 1924, so this return trip is long overdue.

Here are some different records and stats ahead of the 2024 Olympics:

How many countries are competing in the 2024 Olympics?

There are 206 countries in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and each will have at least one athlete in Paris this summer.

What is the smallest country to compete in the Olympics?

Nauru holds the distinction as the smallest nation (by population) to compete in the Olympics. A small island located in the Pacific Ocean to the northeast of Australia, Nauru has an estimated population of 12,100.

The country has yet to medal since it first competed in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Nauru has only competed in the Olympics for weightlifting, judo and track and field, sending a total of 15 athletes in the last seven Games (1996 to 2020).

Which is the most populous country to never win an Olympic medal?

Bangladesh, with a population of 169,828,911 in its 2022 census, is the most populous country to never win an Olympic medal.

While Bangladesh has never competed in the Winter Olympics, it has sent athletes to the Summer Olympics every four years since 1984. Forty-nine athletes from Bangladesh have represented their country in track and field, archery, swimming, shooting, gymnastics and golf over the last 10 Olympics.

Four more athletes will represent Bangladesh in 2024: Md Sagor Islam (archery), Md Robiul Islam (shooting), Samiul Islam Rafi (swimming) and Sonia Aktar (swimming).

Which country has the fewest Olympic medals?

There are more than 60 countries that have never earned an Olympic medal. Some of the larger, more notable countries never to medal (outside of Bangladesh) include Bolivia, Cambodia, Honduras, Nepal and Yemen.

Which country has competed in the most Olympics without winning a gold medal?

Monaco has competed in 21 Summer Games without earning a gold medal, which is the most appearances ever without a gold.

Known for its famed Formula 1 race and as a tourist destination among the wealthy, Monaco has sent 114 athletes to the Summer Olympic Games since its first trip in 1920. Monaco has not only never won a gold medal, it has never won any medal at the Olympics — summer or winter — in 32 appearances.

In 2024, Monaco will send five athletes looking to earn that first medal: Marvin Gadeau (judo), Quentin Antognelli (rowing), Théo Druenne (swimming), Lisa Pou (swimming) and Tang Xiaoxin (table tennis).

Which country has attended the fewest Olympics?

Among currently existing nations, South Sudan and Kosovo have attended the fewest Olympics with two appearances each (2016 and 2021).

Both of these countries have one key thing in common: they haven’t existed for very long. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, while Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, so neither country appeared in the Olympics until 2016 before returning in 2021 at the Tokyo Games.

How many athletes are competing in the Paris Olympics?

A estimate of 10,500 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics — and for the first time ever, the split will be 50% men and 50% women. Those 10,500 athletes will compete in 32 different sports and 339 events this summer.

Which country has hosted the most Olympics?

France will play host for a sixth time in 2024, but it will still be chasing the United States as the country that has hosted the most Olympics.

The U.S. has hosted the Olympics eight times, and Team USA will once again be playing on its home turf when the Games return stateside with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

With less than 100 days to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, drone shots show venues that will host some events of the Games.