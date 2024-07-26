What to Know
- A spectacular cauldron lighting and the hoisting of the Olympic flag highlighted the Opening Ceremony.
- The Games' ceremonial kickoff featured a boat parade down a 3.7-mile stretch of the Seine River, passing by some of Paris' iconic landmarks and Olympic venues.
- U.S. flag bearers Coco Gauff and LeBron James led a group of nearly 600 American athletes in the Parade of Nations.
This live blog has ended. For the latest on the Paris Olympics, visit our page here.
The Paris Olympics kicked off Friday with a spectacle on the Seine.
While the action in Paris has been underway for a few days, the Opening Ceremony was held Friday with a boat parade of athletes, music from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and more.
Stay tuned here for the latest on the Opening Ceremony and its aftermath: