How to watch Team USA athletes in gold-medal events on Day 3 of Olympics

The United States finished Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics sitting atop the medal count leaderboard with 12 total -- including three gold, six silver and three bronze.

Here are all of the gold-medal events for Day 3 of the Paris Olympics, including the Americans competing in each and where you can watch them as they try to reach the top of the podium.

JULY 29 GOLD-MEDAL EVENTS

Judo

Women -57 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Men -73 kg, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

  • United States: Jack Yonezuka

Archery

Men's Team Gold Medal Match, 11:11 a.m. ET, Peacock

Canoe Slalom

Men's Canoe Single Final, 11:20 a.m. ET, E!

  • United States - Casey Eichfeld
Americans Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel and Chris Guiliano won the men's 4x100 freestyle relay for Team USA's first gold in the Paris Olympics.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team Final, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard,

Swimming

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant

Men's 200m Freestyle Final, 2:40 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Luke Hobson

Men's 100m Backstroke Final, 3:19 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Ryan Murphy

Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, 3:25 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Lilly King

Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle Final, 3:41 p.m. ET, NBC

  • United States: Claire Weinstein

Fencing

Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout, 3:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout, 4:10 p.m. ET, Peacock

  • United States: Nick Itkin, Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt

These events featuring Americans have already concluded:

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women's Final

  • United States: Sagen Maddalena

Equestrian

Eventing Team Jumping Final

  • United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Eventing Individual Jumping Final

  • United States - Elisabeth Halliday, Boyd Martin, Carolina Pamukcu

Cycling Mountain Bike

Men's Cross-country

  • United States: Riley Amos, Christopher Blevins,

