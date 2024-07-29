Trending
Did Jason Kelce cheat while arm wrestling women's rugby player at Olympics?

Nicole Heavirland challenged the NFL legend after he attended the U.S. women's rugby team's game on Sunday.

By Mike Gavin

Jason Kelce
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Jason Kelce defeated a women’s rugby player in an arm wrestling match at the Olympics…but he was kind of accused of cheating.

Jason Kelce is now an Olympic arm wrestler! Kind of.

The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman successfully defeated Team USA rugby player Nicole Heavirland in an arm wrestling match while attending the 2024 Paris Olympics. Heavirland, a travelling reserve for the women’s team, issued the challenge after Kelce and his wife Kylie attended the team's opening 2-0 win on Sunday.

Some argued that Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro selection who is sporting a beret in Paris, had an unfair advantage during the arm wrestle because he held onto the table with his off hand. Heavirland posted video of the match on Instagram with the caption "@jason.kelce holding on to that table a little bit?"

Kelce shot down that theory on X, saying he played by the rules.

Kelce — who earlier this year attended the Super Bowl in support of his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — has been cheering on Team USA in Paris. He wore a beret and U.S. attire while attending the U.S. women’s field hockey team's game with his wife, Kylie, who played field hockey in college.

The two then attended the rugby team's opening match against Japan.

With Flavor Flav becoming the celebrity superfan of the U.S. women's water polo team, women's rugby player Ilona Maher recruited Kelce for the same role.

@ilonamaher

We got Jason Kelce @Team USA @paris2024 @Olympics @USA Rugby #jasonkelce

♬ original sound - Ilona Maher

“I am officially a fan of women’s rugby,” Kelce said in the locker room after Sunday's game.

"We got Jason Kelce!” Maher shouted. 

2024 Paris Olympics
