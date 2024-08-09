As Dr. Rachel Gunn, she's a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Australia. She holds a PhD in cultural science. She researches and lectures on the cultural politics of breaking.
As Raygun, she's an Olympian breaker, competing for Australia.
Raygun lost all three of her matches, against B-Girls named Nicka, Syssy and Logistx. Yes, that sentence is accurate.
But Raygun had some moves. And people had some thoughts.
