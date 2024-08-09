American skateboarder Nyjah Huston was one of the earlier winners in Paris, earning a bronze medal in the men’s street skateboarding final on July 29.

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to complain about how his prized possession looks like "it went to war and back," displaying his discolored and chipped bronze medal.

"These Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new," Huston said in an Instagram story. "But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you would think.”

"I mean, look at that thing," he continued, turning the medal over in his hand. "It’s looking rough, even the front. It’s starting to chip off a little.”

The third-place medals are made from copper alloy, tin and zinc, according to the 2024 Paris Olympic Committee. The organizers say that the silver medals for the event are made from solid silver and the first place gold medals are comprised of six grams of gold.

The Paris 2024 medals are even more unique because they contain authentic iron from the iconic Eiffel Tower.

"I don’t know, Olympic medals," Huston said. "You’ve got to maybe step up the quality a little bit."

