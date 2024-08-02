Fight erupts after France eliminates Argentina in 2024 Olympics

Tempers flared at the conclusion of the France vs. Argentina men's soccer quarterfinal game at the Paris Olympics Friday.

After the final whistle, fighting broke out between the two nations that took a few minutes to deescalate.

France secured a 1-0 win to advance to the semifinals, but tensions were high before and during the game.

The senior Argentine men's team were seen on video recorded by a player singing racist chants towards French players after winning the Copa America. The French federation filed an official complaint.

Though this game featured predominantly under-23 players that were not on the Copa America squad, it was the first time the two nations played since the incident.

Argentina had also beat France in the 2022 World Cup Final, which initially started the ongoing rivalry.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked Friday's situation, but France head coach Thierry Henry apologized after the game.

“We don't take this match as revenge because the World Cup was with other teams," the French soccer icon said, via Argentina reporter Gaston Edul. "Having scored the goal quickly gave us a decision. I apologize for the final disturbance. It's not what I wanted and I couldn't control it. In fact, they kicked out a player.”

Center-back Nicolas Otamendi, who was on the World Cup-winning squad and was one of three overage players for the nation, commented on French players celebrating in front of Argentine fans.

"It makes me very angry that they went to where the relatives were to celebrate in their faces," Otamendi said, via Edul. "(Loic Bade), if he feels like celebrating, let him come to where we are and we'll solve it there. We talk about what needs to be talked about.

"Before becoming world champion I went through defeats and I know what it's like. The boys did well. We missed the goal."

With the result, France will play Egypt in the semifinals. Morocco and Spain are on the other side of the bracket.