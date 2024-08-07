Several American Olympians are racking up medals in Paris.

Team USA has six athletes with at least four total medals through Day 11 of the 2024 Olympics.

Swimmers Torri Huske and Regan Smith are tied for a Team USA-high five medals, while swimmers Kate Douglass, Katie Ledecky and Gretchen Walsh -- along with gymnast Simone Biles -- all recorded four podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Biles and Huske are tied for the Team USA lead in gold medals with three apiece.

So, where do these Americans rank among all medalists at the 2024 Games? Here’s a look at the gold and overall medal leaders in Paris:

Athletes with the most gold medals at the 2024 Olympics

Entering Day 12, French swimmer Leon Marchand owns the most 2024 Olympic titles with four. The 22-year-old sensation showed why he's drawn comparisons to legend Michael Phelps by winning four gold medals, including two in a span of less than two hours. All four of Marchand’s golds came in individual events – the 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

Biles and Huske are tied with several athletes for the second-most golds at three. Here's a full look at the athletes with at least three gold medals:

Rank Athlete Country Sport Gold medals 1 Leon Marchand France Swimming 4 T-2 Torri Huske USA Swimming 3 T-2 Mollie O'Callaghan Australia Swimming 3 T-2 Summer McIntosh Canada Swimming 3 T-2 Simone Biles USA Gymnastics 3 T-2 Shinnosuke Oka Japan Gymnastics 3 T-2 Kim Woojin South Korea Archery 3 T-2. Lim Si-hyeon South Korea Archery 3 Medal counts via Olympics.com.

What’s the record for most gold medals won at a single Olympics?

Phelps stormed to eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, setting a record for the most at a single Olympics.

Athletes with the most medals at the 2024 Olympics

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei leads the overall medal count among athletes through Day 11 with six. The 26-year-old entered the Games with two golds and two silvers under her belt before adding one silver and five bronze medals in Paris.

There’s a five-way tie for second between Huske, Marchand, Smith, Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown and Australian swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan – all of whom have five medals. Here's a full look at the athletes with at least four medals in Paris:

Rank Athlete Country Sport Total medals 1 Zhang Yufei China Swimming 6 (1 silver, 5 bronze) T-2 Leon Marchand France Swimming 5 (4 gold, 1 bronze) T-2 Torri Huske USA Swimming 5 (3 gold, 2 silver) T-2 Mollie O'Callaghan Australia Swimming 5 (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) T-2 Regan Smith USA Swimming 5 (2 gold, 3 silver) T-2 Kaylee McKeown Australia Swimming 5 (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) T-7 Summer McIntosh Canada Swimming 4 (3 gold, 1 silver) T-7 Simone Biles USA Gymnastics 4 (3 gold, 1 silver) T-7 Shinnosuke Oka Japan Gymnastics 4 (3 gold, 1 bronze) T-7 Ariarne Titmus Australia Swimming 4 (2 gold, 2 silver) T-7 Kate Douglass USA Swimming 4 (2 gold, 2 silver) T-7 Gretchen Walsh USA Swimming 4 (2 gold, 2 silver) T-7 Katie Ledecky USA Swimming 4 (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) T-7 Rebeca Andrade Brazil Gymnastics 4 (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) T-7 Yang Junxuan China Swimming 4 (1 silver, 3 bronze) Medal counts via Olympics.com.

What’s the record for most medals won at a single Olympics?

There have been three instances where an athlete won eight total medals at a single Olympics. The first to do so was Russian gymnast Aleksandr Dityatin, who had a record-setting eight podium finishes at the 1980 Moscow Games. Dityatin, a 10-time Olympic medalist, captured three golds, one silver and four bronze medals in 1980.

Phelps matched Dityatin’s feat at the 2004 Athens Games with six gold and two bronze medals. The most-decorated Olympian of all time then won eight medals again at the following 2008 Olympics, this time taking all golds.

When do the Olympics end?

The final day of Olympic action in Paris will be Sunday, Aug. 11.

What’s the last event of the Olympics?

There are several sports with medal events on the final day of the Games, from basketball to water polo and more.

When is the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Shortly after the final events are held, the Olympics will come to an official close with the Closing Ceremony starting at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 11.