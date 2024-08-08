Athletes stick around Paris Games to watch other sports and get the full Olympic experience

Athletes celebrate at the Champions Park seen from the Eiffel Tower on Day 3 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France.

For many athletes at the Paris Olympics, the fun was just beginning after they were done competing.

During the second full week of the 2024 Olympics, going home wasn't an option. Now that the pressure of having to compete is gone, it was time to become a fan: Enjoy Paris and watch other sports.

“I’m a huge track fan,” said triathlete Morgan Pearson, who won the silver medal with the U.S. team in the mixed relay on Monday. “I hope to go to some of those races. I’m a huge Olympic fan in general.”

American sport climber Zach Hammer, who was finished competing on Tuesday, also was headed to the track.

“I would definitely be excited to watch the men’s 200(-meter) with (Noah) Lyles. He’s one of my favorite athletes,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to get the full Olympic experience, and I’ll go watch whatever there is to watch. It will definitely be cool to see Americans competing on the biggest stage.”

U.S. rower Jacob Plihal was among those who stayed in town after competing during the first week.

“Hopefully I can watch a little handball if that’s still going, maybe 3x3 basketball," he said. “I don’t know what the schedules are. I’ve been focused on the racing but I’m excited to stick around and watch other sports, cheer Team USA on and get to know some athletes at the (Olympic) Village.”

Another American sport climber, Sam Watson, who broke the speed world record in an elimination heat on Tuesday, was making the most out of his stay at the village. He was challenging fellow athletes to chess games and trying to get selfies with a member of every delegation at the Games.

Some of the American women rowers who competed last week were at the women's basketball game between the U.S. and Nigeria on Wednesday.

Molly Thompson-Smith, a British sport climber, was interested in watching some of the other smaller sports that don’t often get much attention. She said “it’s been really cool to kind of learn how they work and all the weird things about them.”

Thompson-Smith added that she "did see a bit of beach volleyball,” but “I think everyone wants to see the athletics, just to see something like that and feel the atmosphere of the crowd would be incredible. But I’m open to seeing anything now … I’m here to make as many memories and see as much as I possibly can.”

Rower Viktorija Senkute, who won Lithuania’s first medal at the Games last week, was sticking around to watch her boyfriend, Simonas Maldonis, compete in canoe sprint.

Athletes can watch their own discipline with their accreditation, but need tickets for other sports. Some said they can get them through their national Olympic committees, or with the International Olympic Committee, which gives each athlete one free ticket per day.

There was an additional Olympic experience for athletes this time in Paris, as for the first time in the Summer Games organizers gave them a place to be closer to fans and celebrate their medals. In the new Champions Park, athletes got a chance to parade with their medals and interact with fans.

“I feel as if this year they’ve done a really good job of treating after winning athletes with memories that we’re going to cherish forever,” French rugby player Aaron Grandidier Nkanang said after going to the Champions Park. “We’re just in front of the Eiffel Tower, and there’s thousands of people out to come and cheer us on.”