Athletes test out cardboard beds at Olympic Village, share behind-the-scenes reviews

There have been mixed reviews from athletes on the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The world's best athletes are arriving in Paris ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony -- and they're getting used to their sleeping arrangements.

It's not exactly glamorous, but they're (mostly) finding out that cardboard beds aren't so bad after all.

As part of efforts to make the 2024 Paris Olympics the "most responsible and sustainable Games in history," the Olympic Village is full of cardboard beds for athletes, made out of fully recycled materials.

British diver Tom Daley shared a video review of the beds to his 3.2 million followers on Instagram. In the 30-second clip, Daley knocks on the cardboard to show its sturdiness and then jumps up and down on his Paris 2024 comforter without a problem.

Irish rugby players Jordan Conroy and Harry McNulty further proved how stable the cardboard beds are with a hilarious Instagram video. McNulty begins the clip by saying the beds will "supposedly" collapse if there's more than one person on it. Then, Conroy dives onto the bed and falls off before jumping back on.

Australian athlete Tilly Kearns had a different experience for her first night in Paris. The water polo star said the mattress was "actually rock solid," even on the side that was supposed to be softer. She later shared an update on Tuesday that her team manager got mattress toppers and extra pillows for the entire Australian team.

More and more stories will undoubtedly come out as Olympians arrive in Paris, but you can take a full look at the beds thanks to the Olympics on YouTube.

